Lonzo Ball shines wearing Nike shoes

By Anthony Pucik

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(LAS VEGAS) — In Lonzo Ball’s third NBA summer league game with the Los Angeles Lakers, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft certainly seemed like he lived up to the hype. After missing the team’s last game with groin injury, Ball dropped 36 points with 11 assists, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks in the team’s one-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

If that wasn’t a big enough story, Ball was wearing Nike Kobe Bryant A.D. shoes, which have not yet been released, as opposed to his own Big Baller Brand (BBB) shoes created by him and his father, LaVar Ball. The Kobe A.D.s hit the shelves on July 1.

Many believed this was Ball’s way of showing he was in negotiations with Nike for a shoe deal, but his father said that was not the case. LaVar added that Lonzo could wear whatever shoe he wanted to as a member of BBB, as long as the NBA allowed it.

LaVar Ball demanded a $1 billion deal to license Big Baller Brand from the top shoe companies, including Nike, before the NBA Draft but was turned down. LaVar said there are currently no negotiations with Nike.

