LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry's $201M deal

By Jeanette Torres

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Over the weekend, Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry scored a blockbuster deal with the team for $201 million over four years. That amounts to more than $50 million a year and almost $500,000 a game.

But is the NBA champ getting underpaid? LeBron James seems to think so. The Cleveland Cavaliers small forward tweeted that “Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs.”

So tell me again why there’s a cap on how much a player should get?? Don’t answer that. Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs. #JMTs https://t.co/jMYfI0umWK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2017

So is James right? ESPN’s Darren Rovell explains in the video below:

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports