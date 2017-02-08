LeBron James Advocates for Diversity, Slams Trump's Travel Ban

By David Rind

G Fiume/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, LeBron James spoke out about the importance of diversity and voiced his opinion on President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“Diversity is what makes this country so great,” the basketball star told The Hollywood Reporter. “We should all continue to speak up and fight for ideas that bring people together regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs or any other differences.”

He directly addressed Trump’s controversial travel ban, which indefinitely bans Syrian refugees, as well as halts immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. The ban was temporarily blocked Friday by a restraining order.

“I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people,” he said. “I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it.”

James is just one of many celebrities who have spoken out since the ban was announced.

