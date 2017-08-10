Kings power forward Randolph arrested for possession of marijuana

By Leighton Schneider

(NEW YORK) – Sacramento Kings power forward Zach Randolph was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell by the Los Angeles County Police Department Wednesday night, according to police reports.

Police told ABC-7 that the incident started in a housing project south of Los Angeles, when police on a routine patrol found a group drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and playing loud music, while blocking a street.

According to the police report, Randolph was arrested at 11 p.m. and was booked at 4:23 a.m. Randolph’s bail was set at $20,000.

Randolph averaged 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds last year for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The power forward signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Kings in July.

In 2010, a friend of Randolph’s was arrested in Indianapolis after police found the friend driving in Randolph’s SUV with a cooler containing marijuana. Randolph was never charged in the incident.

Randolph has been in the NBA for 16 years and is a two-time All Star. He spent the past eight years with Memphis and ranks first in franchise history in rebounds with 5,612 and third in scoring with 9,261.

