Kevin Durant agrees to two-year deal with Warriors

By Eric Mollo

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Kevin Durant will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors after agreeing two-year deal worth approximately $53 million, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN says it is likely Durant opts out of this deal after next season. The second year of Durant’s deal reportedly contains a player option, so Durant can opt to become a free agent again as he did this year before NBA free agency began.

Durant’s new contract marks a pay cut from what he could have made when free agency began. The 2017 NBA Finals MVP was set to earn $34 million on a max contract, but instead took approximately $9 million less to allow the Warriors to retain the Bird rights to teammates Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

Durant joined the Warriors last offseason after spending nine years with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise. He took him his first NBA Championship and the NBA Finals MVP award when Golden State defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in June.

