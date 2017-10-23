Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

By KT
Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Justin Timberlake will be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LII halftime show next year, it was announced Sunday.
The singer, 36, tweeted the news along with a video featuring Jimmy Fallon.
“I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight,” Timberlake wrote.
I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
Simultaneously, the NFL tweeted an image promoting the show.
Minnesota.@SuperBowl LII.
February 4, 2018.@jtimberlake! #PepsiHalftime #SBLII pic.twitter.com/XreajJiHJu
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2017
Pepsi also got in on the fun, declaring the news “official” after weeks of speculation.
It’s official: @jtimberlake is taking the #PepsiHalftime stage at #SBLII Tune into #SNF tonight for the full scoop & we’ll see you on Feb 4! pic.twitter.com/7jLgYY38YF
— Pepsi™ (@pepsi) October 23, 2017
The Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
