Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Justin Timberlake will be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LII halftime show next year, it was announced Sunday.

The singer, 36, tweeted the news along with a video featuring Jimmy Fallon.

“I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight,” Timberlake wrote.

Simultaneously, the NFL tweeted an image promoting the show.

Minnesota.@SuperBowl LII.
Pepsi also got in on the fun, declaring the news “official” after weeks of speculation.

The Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

