Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Justin Timberlake will be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LII halftime show next year, it was announced Sunday.

The singer, 36, tweeted the news along with a video featuring Jimmy Fallon.

“I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight,” Timberlake wrote.

Simultaneously, the NFL tweeted an image promoting the show.

Pepsi also got in on the fun, declaring the news “official” after weeks of speculation.

The Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

