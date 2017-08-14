Justin Thomas wins 2017 PGA Championship

By Leighton Schneider

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship after shooting a three-under 68 in the final round on Sunday.

The 24-year old won by two shots over Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen, who all tied for second place. Thomas finished at 8-under 276 over four rounds.

Thomas started the PGA Championship shooting a 2-over 73 in the first round. He followed that up by shooting a 5-under 66 in the second round and a two-under 69 in the third round.

It was the first major championship for Thomas, who is the son and grandson of former pro golfers and it is his fourth victory of the season.

Thomas moved into second place in the FedExCup Points race, behind Hideki Matsuyama, who finished tied for fifth after shooting a five-under 279.

Earlier this year, Thomas set the US Open single round record after shooting a 63 during the third round.

