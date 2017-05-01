Joey Logano charges from back of the pack at Richmond for first win of season

By Jeanette Torres

iStock/Thinkstock(RICHMOND, Va.) — Joey Logano recorded his first victory of the season, taking the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Speedway on Sunday, and he had to battle his way from the back of the pack to do it.

As a result of a change to the transmission of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford after qualifying, Logano was forced to start 37th. But on the day’s final restart, Logano was able to make a move around six drivers who had decided to stay on the track while everyone else headed for pit road.

He also had to hold off a late charge from Penske teammate Brad Keselowski during the final 19 laps. Keselowski, who had to fight his way through traffic, finished second, no more than a few car lengths off the pace.

Rounding out the top five were Denny Hamlin, Rickey Stenhouse Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

Next, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the Geico 500.

Here are the top 10 standings in the Monster Energy Cup Series following Sunday’s race:

1) Kyle Larson — 398 points

2) Martin Truex Jr. — 358

3) Chase Elliott — 346

4) Joey Logano — 333

5) Brad Keselowski — 327

6) Kevin Harvick — 286

7) Jamie McMurray — 282

8) Jimmie Johnson — 270

9) Clint Bowyer — 266

10) Kyle Busch — 235

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports