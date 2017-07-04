Joey Chesnut wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

By Anthony Pucik

Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Another year, another win for Joey “Jaws” Chesnut at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The 33-year old from Vallejo, California downed a record 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win his 10th contest in 11 years, and his second overall.

Chesnut said he slowed down a bit and was disappointed he was unable to reach 73, which is what he ate in qualifying. Carmen Cincotti finished second by eating 62 dogs and buns.

Miki Sudo won the women’s contest, eating a personal best 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. It was her fourth consecutive women’s title at the annual Fourth of July event, which is also a record.

