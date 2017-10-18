Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck will stop throwing after setback in shoulder rehab

By Louis Milman

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(INDIANAPOLIS) — The Indianapolis Colts will partially shut down quarterback Andrew Luck on Wednesday, General Manager Chris Ballard said, after a setback in his surgically-repaired right shoulder.

“The doctors and the trainers have decided to give him a cortisone shot to kind of take away some of the inflammation that’s been happening,” Ballard told reporters Wednesday. “He’ll continue to rehab. We’re just going to shut down the throwing right now to get this thing calmed back down.”

Luck underwent surgery on the shoulder in January. He practiced for two days earlier this month, increasing his workload last week, before the setback.

Ballard didn’t offer a timeline for when the team expects Luck can return to throwing, but said that the team didn’t intend to place Luck on Injured Reserve.

Luck originally hurt the shoulder in Week 3 of 2015. He aggravated the injury in Week 2 of 2016 and missed all of the team’s offseason workouts, training camp and preseason games.

In Luck’s absence, the team has turned to Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

