Hundreds Sign Petition to Fire Minnesota Head Football Coach

iStock/Thinkstock(MINNEAPOLIS) – More than 400 “concerned citizens” have signed a petition calling for University of Minnesota head football coach Tracy Claeys to be fired. ESPN reports parents, teachers, and University of Minnesota alumni signed the petition and are concerned about the team’s recent player boycott.

The MoveOn.com petition cites a Dec. 15 tweet Claeys posted hours after the team announced its boycott:

Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world! 〽️🏈 — GoldenGopherHFC (@GoldenGopherHFC) December 16, 2016

The petition argues Claeys’ tweet “failed to mention or acknowledge the importance of respecting women. Further, it did not condemn violence, sexual assault or disrespect of women.”

The team announced its boycott because they believed 10 teammates were denied due process from the university’s Title IX office. 10 were suspended by the school for their involvement in an alleged sexual assault involving a female student. Five players who were never investigated by Minneapolis police or Hennepin County prosecutors.

Petition organizer and school alum Joe Nathan told ESPN Claeys failed because he allowed a recruit to accompany players were the alleged incident occurred. He called it “grounds for termination.”

The players ended their boycott on Dec. 17 and will face Washington State in the National Funding Holiday Bowl.

Claeys became Minnesota’s head coach last fall and is signed through 2019. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported in November that the school is exploring a contract extension for Claeys.

