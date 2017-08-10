High school football player dies after being injured at practice

By Leighton Schneider

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – A Long Island, New York teenager has died following a football practice with his high school team Thursday morning.

The 15-year old boy, who has not been named, was injured during an 8:30 a.m. practice at Sachem East High School in Farmingville, New York, according to Suffolk County Police Assistant Department Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

The teen was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital after suffering the unspecified injury, where he was pronounced dead.

