Gordon Hayward to sign with Celtics

By Anthony Pucik

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It looks like Gordon Hayward will be calling Boston his new home. The small forward has decided to commit to the Boston Celtics. He shared his decision in an article on The Players’ Tribune titled “Thank You Utah”.

Sources say, Hayward has agreed to sign a max deal with the Celtics worth $127 million over four years. He was said to be between the Celitcs, Miami Heat and his previous team the Utah Jazz. Utah acquired point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves to incentivze Hayway to say, but it was not enough.

The 27-year-old will join the Celitcs to reunite with Boston head coach Brad Stevens, who coached him in college at Butler. This is the second straight year Boston has acquired a coveted free agent. Al Horford came to the Celitcs last year from the Hawks.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports