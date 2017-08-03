Gisele Bundchen posts heartfelt note to Tom Brady on 40th birthday

By Anthony Pucik

Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Tom Brady turns 40 today and the Super Bowl champ got some love from his wife Gisele Bundchen.

Brady married the supermodel in 2009 and the couple are parents to Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4. He also has a son from a previous relationship.

“Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart,” Bundchen wrote on Instagram. “I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life.”

The 37-year-old added, “Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!! Te amo.”

Brady used Instagram to wish his twin sister Julie a happy birthday.

“When you share the same birthday….and also great fashion style! Happy birthday sweet Julie! I love you! Thank you for being the best second oldest sister in the world!” he wrote.

Last February Brady led his Patriots to a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Source:: National Sports