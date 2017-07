By Suzie Liu

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images(LONDON) — Garbine Muguruza won the first set in her bid against Venus Williams in a 7-5, 6-0 victory.

If Williams had won, she would’ve been the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.

The oldest woman to win a major title is Venus’ younger sister, Serena Williams.

The last time Venus Williams won the Wimbledon title was in 2008.

