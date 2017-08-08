Ex-Cavs GM: 'I think Kyrie's going to end up getting traded'

By Kelly Terez

Jason Miller/Getty Images(CLEVELAND) — Will the Cleveland Cavaliers trade Kyrie Irving? The team’s former general manager thinks so.

“I think Kyrie’s going to end up getting traded,” David Griffin said on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

The former GM praised Irving for asking for a trade this summer, and disagreed with former Cavaliers guard Ron Harper who said the reason for Irving’s trade request was “youth, ignorance.”

“The absolute worst thing this guy could have done was pretend to be all-in and sink the ship from within,” Griffin said to ESPN. “Most guys don’t have the courage to do what he did.”

Griffin, a member of the Cavs’ front office since 2010 who helped build the team that won the championship in 2016, stepped down from the general manager position in June when he could not agree on a new contract with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. Koby Altman was named general manager last month.

