Dodgers defeat Cubs, reach World Series for first time since 1988

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images(CHICAGO) — For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the World Series.

Following a loss to the defending champion Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Los Angeles dominated Game 5 11-1, winning the National League Championship series 4-1.

The Dodgers got the scoring started early, with an RBI double by first baseman Cody Bellinger in the top of the first inning off Cubs’ starter Jose Quinatana, followed by a solo homer by Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez, which was just the start of a speical night for him.

That would be all Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw needed, as he pitched six innings of one-run ball in the victory. His only mistake was a solo home run to the Cubs’ Kris Bryant.

Hernandez added a grand slam in the third and a two-run home run in the ninth, giving him three home runs and seven RBIs in the game. The 26-year-old is the fourth player in MLB history with a three home run game in the league championsip series. Adam Kennedy was last to do so in the 2002 American League Championship series. He also tied a postseason record with his seven RBI performance, shared with four other players.

The N.L. pennant winners await the winner of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. New York leads the series 3-2, with a chance to clinch with Game 6 in Houston Friday night.

