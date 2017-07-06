Dion Waiters nearing new contract with Miami Heat

By Louis Milman

Thomas Northcut/Digital Vision/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — After taking a one-year contract during last season’s free agency period, Dion Waiters’ gamble on himself may have paid off.

Waiters spent the 2016-2017 season with the Miami Heat, earning just under $3 million. The 25-year-old turned down a $3.2 million player option for next season, opting instead to cash in on his 15.8 points per game, as well as career high figures in assists, rebounds and 3-point percentage.

ESPN reports the fifth-year guard is close to a four-year contract with the Heat worth $52 million.

The former fourth overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Waiters struggled with consistency in his first four seasons. He was dealt by Cleveland to the Oklahoma City Thunder in January 2015.

The Thunder initially offered Waiters a $6.8 million qualifying offer last summer, but that deal was rescinded after Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City to join the Golden State Warriors. Waiters found the market for his services to be spotty, and opted to join the Heat on a short-term deal, hoping he would find more interested teams if he performed well.

Waiters was a key part of the Syracuse Orange’s 2011-2012 Elite Eight run, providing an offensive spark off the bench.

