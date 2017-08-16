Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler rips umpire: 'He needs to stop ruining baseball games'

By Louis Milman

33ft/iStock/Thinkstock(DETROIT) — Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez is no stranger to controversy, and he was involved once again on Tuesday when Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler unleashed harsh criticisms of Hernandez to a local newspaper.

Kinsler told the Detroit News that Hernandez “needs to re-evaluate his career choice,” claiming that the ump is “messing with baseball games.”

Hernandez has been an umpire in the major leagues for 24 seasons. Hernandez has been involved in a number of controversial calls, and in a 2010 ESPN survey, 22 percent of players asked called him the worst umpire in the major leagues.

“I’m surprised at how bad an umpire he is,” Kinsler told the News. “I don’t know how, for as many years he’s been in the league, that he can be that bad.”

Hernandez ejected Kinsler from the Tigers’ game on Monday after the infielder tossed his bat following a strikeout. Kinsler disagreed with Hernandez’ ball and strike calls.

Asked if he had a personal problem with Hernandez, Kinsler told the News “I’m not mad at him. He just needs to go away.”

When told of Kinsler’s comments, Hernandez reportedly said “I’m not at liberty to discuss tit-for-tat what’s going on. As a matter of fact, I don’t even caer what he said.”

Hernandez, born in Cuba, filed a lawsuit against Major League Baseball earlier this year alleging racial discrimination and a vendetta against him by MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre has prevented him from career advancement. That suit is pending.

Hernandez also served as an umpire for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Miami last month.

