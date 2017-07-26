Derrick Rose, LeBron James to work out together in Las Vegas

By Louis Milman

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(LAS VEGAS) — A pair of former MVPs and new teammates are expected to work out together in Las Vegas, ESPN reports.

According ESPN, LeBron James invited new Cleveland Cavaliers free agent signee Derrick Rose to join him in Las Vegas this week. League sources told ESPN that Rose accepted the invite.

James has been on vacation and working out in Las Vegas, while Rose just signed his new contract on Tuesday.

ESPN reports that Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe is also working out with James.

