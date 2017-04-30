Denver Broncos make Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly Mr. Irrelevant

By Eric Mollo

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(PHILADELPHIA) — The Denver Broncos selected Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly with the final pick in the NFL Draft, No. 253.

The player who is picked last in the draft is often dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Reports indicate Kelly could have been drafted much higher if not for health and off-field concerns.

Kelly had several off-field incidents in college that includes being dismissed from Clemson after one season and getting arrested in December 2014 outside of a Buffalo nightclub.

He also tore his ACL and meniscus this past November and suffered another injury while working out for NFL teams. It is unclear if he will be ready for the regular season as he rehabs his knee.

Kelly was very productive at Mississippi, throwing for over 6,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in two seasons with the Rebels.

Team vice president and general manager John Elway says the Broncos did due diligence on Kelly, speaking directly with his uncle, Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. The former Bills quarterback called Chad a “good kid,” and Elway said that was all he needed to hear to feel comfortable drafting the quarterback.

New head coach Vance Joseph called Kelly his “favorite quarterback in the draft.” He added, “He’s made some childish mistakes in the past, but he’s learned from that. I’m comfortable with it.”

