Defensive Lineman Throws Touchdown As Chiefs Head To Playoffs

By Eric Mollo

iStock/Thinkstock(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — The Kansas City Chiefs earned a postseason berth after defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos 33-10 Sunday night. The loss eliminated the Broncos from postseason play.

And the final score of the game came from an unexpected offensive contributor: nose tackle Dontari Poe.

With one minute and 55 seconds left in the game, the 346-pound Poe took a direct snap at the quarterback position, and started running toward the line of scrimmage. He stopped and jumped in the air, tossing a two-yard scoring pass to tight end Demetrius Harris.

On the play, Poe became the first defensive player to throw a touchdown pass since 1981. He’s also the first 300 pound player to throw a touchdown pass in NFL history.

With the loss, the Broncos became the first team to miss the playoffs following a Superbowl victory since the 2013 Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City will finish its season with a game in San Diego against the Chargers. The Broncos will face the Oakland Raiders. Both games will be played on New Year’s Day.

