Defenseman Andrew Ference retires from NHL after 16 years

By Anthony Pucik

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — On Thursday, defenseman Andrew Ference announced his retirement from the NHL. The 38-year-old former Edmonton Oilers captain played 16 seasons in the NHL.

“As I graduate from my time of playing in the NHL, I realize I have the problem of being unable to properly thank the hundreds of people who have helped me achieve my goal of playing in the best league in the world,” Ference said in a statement. “No one gets here on their own, especially average sized guys with average skills. If you think you deserve a thank you from me, you probably do… Thanks!”

The Alberta native also spent time with the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins during his tenure in the league. He last played in 2015-16 with Edmonton for just eight games, and was unable to play last season due to hip surgery.

Ference won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011 and served as captain for Edmonton from 2013-15 before endorsing rookie phenom Connor McDavid as the new captain when it was clear he would not be playing anymore.

