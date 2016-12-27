Cowboys Unlikely To Play Romo in Season Finale

By Eric Mollo

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(ARLINGTON, Texas) — The Dallas Cowboys could rest many of their starters in Week 17 after clinching home field advantage throughout the playoffs, but are unlikely to play backup quarterback Tony Romo.

Team owner Jerry Jones declared after Dallas’ 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night that he does not want Romo to take a snap this Sunday. He told reporters “I don’t like the circumstances it would come under, which would be injury.”

Dak Prescott is expected to start against the Eagles in the Cowboys’ final game of the regular season. Third string quarterback Mark Sanchez could take Prescott’s place if Dallas chooses to rest him as to not risk injury to Romo.

Jones added that he wants Prescott to get more on-field work despite his success this year. The rookie has thrown 23 touchdown passes and the fifth most yards in regular season history by a first-year player.

Head coach Jason Garrett refused to say who and how long each player will play this weekend.

Romo is the Cowboys all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. He has not played a snap this season after injuring his back in the preseason.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports