College football players nominated for top community service award speak with ABC News

Each fall, Allstate insurance and the American Football Coaches Association name 22 college football players to their Good Works Team.

It is college football’s top community service honor, awarding student athletes for their outstanding community service achievements and commitment to giving back.

Players from programs around the country–146 total–were nominated before the final roster is voted on in September.

ABC News spoke with two of the nominees about the service they do, and what it would mean to be one of the final 22 selections.

Myles Campbell is a wide receiver at Georgia Southern University. In between classes and training for football, Campbell dedicates his time to a number of different service campaigns, including a recent volunteer trip to Nicaragua. He mentored young kids and handed out water filters during his trip.

Asked what it would mean to be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Campbell says, “I don’t really look to get rewards for doing community service. I just look to try to help the community. But I’m very blessed to be a part of that group of people [nominees].”

Campbell is a redshirt senior who majors in finance.

Todd Kelly Jr. is a defensive back for the University of Tennessee. He was nominated by the school’s Sports Information director after visiting and uplifting patients at a Tennessee children’s hospital. He also mentors young students at an elementary school.

Talking about being one of the Good Works Team members, saying, “It’s tremendous. I didn’t really expect it.”

Kelly Jr. is also dedicating his season and his on-field play to one of his former friends. He delivered a speech to local high school students during a celebration of high school student-athlete Zaevion Dobson, who was shot and killed in 2015 while shielding two girls from gunfire.

Kelly Jr., who knew Dobson growing up, changed his jersey number to 24 to honor Dobson, who used to wear the number. That way, Kelly Jr. says, it “allows Dobson’s legacy to live on,” and Dobson can play Division 1 football like he always wanted to do.

The son of Tennessee alums, the defensive back plans on going to medical school following graduation.

Sports information directors from schools across the nation submit the nominees for consideration. A special voting panel consisting of former team members and prominent college football media members will select the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Tim Tebow, a 2009 Good Works Team member, will headline the voting panel this year.

