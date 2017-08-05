Clippers head coach Doc Rivers leaving front-office role

By Anthony Pucik

Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Clippers’ front office will look a bit different this upcoming season. Owner Steve Ballmer told ESPN Friday he is returning head coach Doc Rivers to his primary duty of head coach, freeing him of his duties as the president of basketball operations.

Rivers will still have a strong voice in personnel and organizational matters, but will be partnering with Clippers executive vice president Lawrence Frank. Frank will oversee basketball operations with general manager Dave Wohl. Both Frank and Rivers will report directly to Balmer.

This adds to a Clippers’ team that will already look much different this upcoming season, after they traded long time point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets and welcomed in nine new faces including Danilo Gallinari.

