Cleveland Signs Slugger Edwin Encarnacion to Three-Year Contract

By Louis Milman

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Indians have added a big bat to their lineup in hopes of a return trip to the World Series in 2017.

Fresh off a World Series loss that saw them blow a three games to one lead to the Chicago Cubs, the Indians have signed slugger Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year deal with a team option for a fourth year worth $20 million. The team could also buy out the fourth year for $5 million.

Last year, Encarnacion played first base and designated hitter for the Toronto Blue Jays, smashing 42 home runs and driving in an American League-best 127 runs.

Encarnacion has finished in the top 15 of MVP award voting four of the last five seasons, and has made three All-Star teams in that time.

The slugger was a former top prospect for the Cincinnati Reds, but never reached his full potential in the Queen City. Since joining the Blue Jays, he has hit .268 with 239 home runs in eight seasons.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports