Cleveland Indians trade for Mets outfielder Bruce

Scott Clarke / ESPN Image(NEW YORK) – The Cleveland Indians have traded for New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce in exchange for a minor league pitcher.

Bruce is hitting .258 with 29 home runs and 75 RBIs this season, and is a career .249 hitter with 270 home runs.

The Indians will send pitcher Ryder Ryan to New York. Ryan, a 2016 MLB first-year player draft pick out of the University of North Carolina, is 3-4 with a 4.79 ERA in 33 relief appearances for Lake County in the Class A Midwest League.

Chris Antonetti, the Indians president of baseball operations, told Jordan Bastian of MLB.com that injuries to outfielders Lonnie Chisenhall and Michael Brantley led them to the trade. “I think the combination of the two provided the opportunity to bring someone in like Jay and get him at-bats. Obviously, if both Michael and Lonnie are healthy and unrestricted at this point, we wouldn’t have the opportunity for a player like Jay.”

This is the second straight season that Bruce has been traded. Last year, the Reds sent him to the Mets.

Cleveland starts an 11-day, 11-game road trip against the Rays, Red Sox, Tigers and Royals Thursday. The Indians are trying to get Bruce to Tampa for Thursday’s game.

