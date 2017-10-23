Cities that rallied behind teams post tragedy

By KT

Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Following the tragic hurricane-related events in Houston this summer, the city and its residents now have something positive to embrace: their hometown Astros beat the Yankees this weekend to advance to the 2017 World Series.

In fact, the team dedicated its win to the city of Houston and its people.

The Houston logo and word “strong” were a part of the team’s uniform during the American League Championship Series last week, which inspired the thousands of residents who became displaced from Hurricane Harvey.

Last month, the playoff-bound team visited some families and fans who were living at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

“Today #Astros players spent their off day in the community, including a visit with evacuees at GRB,” the team tweeted on Sept. 1. They spent the day taking photos and signing autographs for fans there. The Astros also donated $4 million to relief efforts.

Sports have always been a beacon of hope for people over the years. Here’s a look back at other teams that captivated their respective cities after suffering through tragedies.

The Yankees after 9/11

After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, The New York Yankees made it to the World Series just a few weeks later.

The Yankees ultimately ended up losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but more than 15 years later, who won and who lost is not what baseball fans recall from that emotional run.

They remember Yankees captain Derek Jeter tearing up during the National Anthem and then bringing the entire city of New York to its feet in game 4, hitting a walk-off home run in the 9th inning that gave the Yankees a 4-3 win.

In that moment, fans in New York and beyond were able to shed the tragedy of those lost the month before and embrace Jeter, who ran the bases, right hand in the air as a symbol of hope for all Americans.

That home run earned the future Hall of Famer the title “Mr. November.”

The Saints after Hurricane Katrina

Katrina rocked New Orleans in 2005 and the team’s stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, was transformed into a makeshift sanctuary for those who lost everything they owned.

The events of the hurricane also forced the New Orleans Saints to play their home games elsewhere the entire regular season.

At one point there was even talk of relocating the team after the natural disaster.

The Saints stayed in the city and competed against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV — four years after Katrina struck.

After falling 10-0 in the first quarter, Saints quarterback Drew Brees helped his team win the game with a score of 31-17.

It was a comeback moment not just for the Saints but the city of New Orleans as well.

Houston Astros after Hurricane Harvey

With the city of Houston still reeling from the storm that flooded the area in August, causing billions in damage, the Astros faced the New York Yankees in a classic match of “David and Goliath.”

The Astros have played in just one World Series, losing in 2005 to the White Sox, versus the Yankees, with 40 league pennants and 27 World Series championships under their belts.

Down 3-2, the Astros won games six and seven in dramatic fashion, lifting a city onto their backs. They play the Dodgers next, beginning Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“These guys worked hard and played well together. And if you understand what we went through with [Hurricane] Harvey, to be able to give back to the fans, it’s incredible,” Astros great Craig Biggio told Bleacher Report. “The people here needed this.”

“Our fans have been through a lot with Hurricane Harvey,” current Astro Carlos Correa added. “I’m just glad we can bring them joy.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports