Chicago White Sox to retire Mark Buehrle's jersey number this summer

By Louis Milman

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(CHICAGO) — The Chicago White Sox will honor former pitcher Mark Buehrle by retiring his jersey number this summer.

The left-handed hurler won 161 games on Chicago’s South Side, throwing a no-hitter and a perfect game in the progress. He also helped lead the White Sox to the 2005 World Series, their first in 88 years.

“You know he’s one of the best that has ever put on a White Sox uniform,” General Manager Kenny Williams said Thursday. “He represented the organization in a first-class, fun way. The next person you meet that says that Mark Buehrle wasn’t a good teammate or wasn’t a top notch pitcher and person will be the first you meet that says those things.”

Buehrle will join 11 other White Sox who have had their numbers retired, including former teammates Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko.

The lefty spent 12 of his 16 seasons in Chicago, ranking among the franchise’s all-time leaders in strikeouts, starts, wins, innings pitched and games pitched.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports