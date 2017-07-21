Celtics to add free-agent guard

By Brittany Martinez

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(BOSTON) — The Boston Celtics are expected to sign free-agent point guard Shane Larkin, a league source tells ESPN.

Larkin was the No. 18 pick in the 2013 NBA draft and last played for the NBA during the 2015-2016 season for the Brooklyn Nets.

This summer the Celtics have signed nine players inlcuding All-Star Gordon Hayward. There are only six returning players on the team’s current roster: Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford, Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.

Earlier this week, the Celtics signed small forward Paul Pierce so he could retire as a member of the team.

