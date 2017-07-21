Carolina Panthers release OT Michael Oher

By Brittany Martinez

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — The Carolina Panthers have released offensive tackle Michael Oher after failing a physical. Oher has been on concussion protocol since last September.

“The most important thing is his health,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “Michael’s health always came first. We were not going to force th issue. Michael understood and we expressed that to him.”

After his release on Thursday, Oher tweeted that the “brain is a scary thing.”

The Brain is a scary thing. You have to be careful with it. — Michael Oher (@MichaelOher) July 20, 2017

Oher, a first-round draft pick in 2009, played in two Super Bowls. In 2013, Oher won his first Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens.

Oher joined the Panthers in 2015 and started at left tackle during a 15-1 season. He started the first three games of the 2016 season before going on concussion protocol.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports