California, Texas lawmakers make friendly wagers over Dodgers-Astros World Series

By TJH

ABC News(LOS ANGELES) — The gloves are off between Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. But it’s not a heated political issue that’s the source of the conflict — this time, at least.

It’s the World Series. After all, the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Houston Astros. (Spoiler alert: The Dodgers beat the Astros 3-1 during Game 1 on Monday.)

Harris took the opening shot at Cruz Tuesday night, tweeting, “Hey @TedCruz – when the @Dodgers bring that trophy home to the Golden State, lunch is on you, right? #WorldSeries2017”

Cruz shot back, “Looking forward to enjoying some of CA’s finest food courtesy of @SenKamalaHarris once the @Astros beat the @Dodgers in the #WorldSeries”

But the pair of senators were joined by their states’ governors, who also took the opportunity to one-up each other.

“Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced a friendly wager with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series,” California Gov. Brown’s office said in a statement.

The statement continued, “In the spirit of bi-partisanship and in recognition of the resilience of the communities impacted by the recent wildfires in California and Hurricane Harvey in Texas, the governors are wagering wine, beer and food from businesses in regions impacted by these disasters and encouraging the public to see, taste and experience what their respective states have to offer.”

Gov. Brown said, “While we don’t expect to have to send any vino to Texas, we hope travelers from all over the world -– yes, even the Lone Star State –- will continue to visit California.”

And Gov. Abbott said, “Texas and California are recovering from some of the worst natural disasters our states have ever encountered,” said Governor Abbott. “As we work to overcome these challenges, our two states are united by America’s pastime as we cheer on our home teams in the World Series. Go Astros!”

If the Astros win, Gov. Brown will send Gov. Abbott a selection of wine from wineries in the Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino regions impacted by recent wildfires. If the Dodgers win, Gov. Abbott will send Governor Brown a six-pack of Houston-brewed beer and Texas BBQ.

