Bucks to schedule free-agency meeting with Derrick Rose

By Brittany Martinez

Michael Hickey/Getty Images(MILWAUKEE) — The Milwaukee Bucks are in talks with representatives for free-agent point guard Derrick Rose, sources tell ESPN.

The two sides will schedule a meeting that will be held in Los Angeles.

One concern in the agreement with Milwaukee has been compensation. The Bucks will have to shed salary in order to offer Rose a worthwhile deal. The Bucks only have $4.4 million available to sign a free agent. Going over the $4.4 million salary would trigger the NBA hard cap and the Bucks will not be allowed to exceed salaries of $125.2 million.

Representatives for Rose and the Bucks want to find a new team for Rose, who is the top free agent currently. Rose has also met with the LA Clippers.

