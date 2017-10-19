Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin out for season with ruptured patellar tendon

By Louis Milman

Thomas Northcut/Digital Vision/Thinkstock(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) — Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin suffered a serious knee injury in his team’s season opener on Wednesday and is expected to miss the remainder of the year.

Lin left the 140-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers after driving to the basket in the fourth quarter. Lin immediately grabbed his knee, and seemed to mouth the words “I’m done,” before pounding the floor. Lin also appeared to cry in pain before Nets trainers got to him.

The team announced on Thursday that Lin had been diagnosed with a ruptured patellar tendon.

“Jeremy worked tremendously hard during the offseason and in training camp and was excited for the prospects of the team this season,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement Thursday. “We feel awful that the injury will cost him the season, however our entire organization will be there to support Jeremy in every way possible throughout his recovery. Jeremy remains an important part of this team and will continue to contribute in a leadership role.”

Lin scored 18 points before the injury.

In Lin’s absence, the team is expected to turn to newly acquired D’Angelo Russell at the point guard position. Russell scored 30 points on Wednesday night.

