Brent Dewar named President of NASCAR

By Anthony Pucik

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — NASCAR announced Thursday that Brent Dewar has been promoted to the role of President of NASCAR. Dewar, an automotive executive for three decades before coming to NASCAR, was hired as NASCAR’s Chief Operating Officer in December of 2013.

“Brent has helped lead a cultural transformation at NASCAR,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France said in a statement. “From collaborating with team owners to building the charter framework; to partnering with tracks, auto manufacturers, entitlement sponsors, and broadcasters to deliver better racing and a more dynamic fan experience; he has spearheaded some of the most impactful enhancements NASCAR has implemented in its history.”

The enhancements France is referring to include negotiations that brought Monster Energy in as the entitlement sponsor for NASCAR’s premier series before the start of this season.

Dewar is the fourth person to hold the position of NASCAR President. He will also conintue to serve on NASCAR’s board of directors.

