Brandon Knight to miss season with ACL injury

By David Rind

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images(PHOENIX) – Phoenix Suns backup point guard Brandon Knight will miss the entire 2017-18 season.

The team announced Tuesday that Knight suffered a torn ACL is his left knee playing in a pro-am game on Wednesday in Miami and will undergo surgery on Friday. A timetable for his return has yet to be determined, the team said.

Knight, who has three years and nearly $44 million remaining on his contract, averaged 11.0 points and 2.4 assists per game last season.

Knight has also played for Detroit and Milwaukee during his 6-year NBA career.

