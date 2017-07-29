Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki placed on 10-day DL

By Brittany Martinez

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images(TORONTO) — The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list after he sprained his right ankle during Friday’s game against the Angels.

As Tulowitzki was stepping on the bag he stumbled over first baseman C.J. Cron’s foot. Tulowitzki hobbled off the field with support of two team trainers.

Tulowitzki missed over a month this season because of a hamstring injury. Tulowitzki is batting .250 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 66 games this season.

The Blue Jays recalled Rob Refsnyder from Triple-A to replace Troy Tulowitzki.

