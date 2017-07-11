Bills DL Adolphus Washington arrested at water park for improperly carrying concealed gun

By Leighton Schneider

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images(CINCINNATI) — Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Aldophus Washington was arrested Sunday at an Ohio water park on charges of improperly concealing a fire arm, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Washington, “reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle; just feet away from police officers.” The incident occurred while police were clearing out a crowd from the park’s parking lot, according to the police report.

The 2016 draft pick from Ohio State was released later that night.

This is not the first time he has been in trouble with the law. In 2015, Washington was cited for solicitation of prostitution in Columbus, Ohio, and pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in February of last year.

Washington has not made any statements on his arrest.

