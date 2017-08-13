Bears signed Kicker Aguayo

By Leighton Schneider

Brian Blanco/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The Chicago Bears have claimed former Tampa Bay Kicker Roberto Aguayo off waivers.

To make room for Aguayo on the 90 man roster, the Bears placed wide receiver Reuben Randle on injured reserve.

Tampa Bay waived Aguayo on Saturday after a rocky start to his second preseason with the team. Aguayo missed an extra point and a field goal attempt during Tampa’s first preseason game against Cincinnati on Friday.

Aguayo was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft after a stellar career at Florida State University. He was the highest kicker taken in a draft since Mike Nugent in 2005.

Aguayo struggled during his rookie season, making just 71 percent of his field goal attempts, while missing two extra points.

He is expected to compete for the starting job with Connor Barth, who was cut by Tampa Bay last May after drafting Aguayo.

Barth hit 18-of-23 field goal attempts and made all of his extra points for Chicago last season.

Tampa Bay plays Chicago in week 2.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports