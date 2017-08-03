Barcelona terminates Neymar's contract

By Anthony Pucik

Rodrigo Varela/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Neymar drama in Barcelona has finally come to an end. The team accepted a payment of €222 million, activating Neymar’s buyout clause and clearing the way for the Brazilian star to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

“On Thursday afternoon, Neymar Jr’s legal representatives visited in person the club’s offices and made the payment of €222m in the player’s name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties,” a Barcelona statement said.

FC Barcelona communiqué on Neymar Jr https://t.co/G87wtAhVxe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 3, 2017

The deal was held up by La Liga, who wouldn’t accept payment from Brazil international’s legal team, so the team went to Barcelona directly.

Sources say Neymar will arrive in France on Thursday night to sign a five-year deal with PSG worth €30m annually after tax. Once PSG confirms Neymar’s signing, he will become the most expensive transfer ever, more than doubling Manchester United’s €105m capture of Paul Pogba from Juventus last year.

Neymar scored 105 goals as a member of Barcelona, helping the team to a Champions League title, two La Liga titles and three Copas del Rey.

