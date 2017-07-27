Baltimore Ravens' John Urschel retires two days after CTE report

By Louis Milman

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(BALTIMORE) — Two days after a medical study that found extremely high rates of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel decided to retire.

Urschel is a doctoral candidate in applied mathematics, and the 26-year-old made the abrupt decision to conclude his career ahead of the team’s first full-team practice of training camp.

The report released on Tuesday showed that 99 percent of deceased NFL players’ brains that were donated to scientific research showed signs of CTE. A team source told ESPN that Urschel’s decision to retire was related to that study.

In a post to Twitter, Urschel said he was “extremely grateful to the Ravens, and blessed to have been able to play the game I love at the highest level.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports