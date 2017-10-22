Sunday , 22 October 2017
Astros defeat Yankees, advance to World Series

Elsa/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — The Houston Astros have advanced to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.

The Astros defeated the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night.

The last World Series appearance for the Astros was in 2005 when they lost the championship to the Chicago White Sox in four games.

The Astros will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

