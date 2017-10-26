Aston Martin selling Tom Brady Signature Edition cars for $360K

By Louis Milman

Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has put up for sale 12 special Tom Brady Signature Edition vehicles as part of their corporate sponsorship deal with the New England Patriots quarterback.

The convertible was designed in part by Brady, and will cost $359,950 each. Delivery is expected for early in 2018.

“We started with a blank canvas,” Brady said in a statement. “It’s been great to see it all come to fruition.”

The car features an ultramarine black exterior and dark leather interior. The five-time Super Bowl champion’s signature is on the plates inside the doors on the floor of the car, and his TB12 logo is featured in numerous spots — including on the fender and the headrests.

Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman helped Brady customize the car. He said that Brady’s world “is very short in terms of timing. So one thing he made clear to us was that he wanted to be able to make a move and feel the immediacy of performance.”

Brady’s endorsement deal does not include a car, however, so the quarterback would have to purchase one himself.

Source:: National Sports