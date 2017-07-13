2017 ESPYs: Complete winners list

By Jeanette Torres

Kohjiro Kinno / ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — The 2017 ESPYs were one for the books, with star athletes like Kevin Durant, Michael Phelps, Simone Biles and the New England Patriots taking home some of the top honors.

The last award of the night for Best Team went to the Golden State Warriors. But there were so many others who left the show Wednesday night holding a trophy.

Here are the winners below:

Breakthrough Athlete

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Record-Breaking Performance

Michael Phelps, most Olympic gold medals

Best Coach

Bob Hurley Sr.

Best Moment

Chicago Cubs

Best Game

Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl 51

Best Championship Performance

Kevin Durant, NBA Finals

Best Play

Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook, Playoff game against Dallas Cowboys

Best Female Athlete

Simone Biles

Best Male Athlete

Russell Westbrook, NBA

Best Team

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Best Upset

Mississippi State defeats Conneticut, NCAAW Final Four



Best NFL Player

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Best WNBA Player

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Best Male College Athlete

Deshaun Watson, Clemson NCAA football

Best Female College Athlete

Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball

Best Female Action Sports Athlete

Anna Gasser, snowboard

Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete

Michael Phelps, swimming

Best Male Athlete with a Disability

Steve Serio, wheelchair basketball

Best Female Athlete with a Disability

Becca Meyers, swimming

Best Comeback Athlete

Jordy Nelson, NFL

Best NHL

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Best MLB

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Best Driver

Lewis Hamilton

Best Male Action Sports Athlete

Mark McMorris

Best Fighter

Demetrious Johnson

Best Male Golfer

Sergio Garcia

Best Female Golfer

Ariya Jutanugarn

Best Male Tennis Player

Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player

Serena Williams

Best MLS Player

David Villa

Best Jockey

John Velazquez

Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte

