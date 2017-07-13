2017 ESPYs: Complete winners list

Kohjiro Kinno / ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — The 2017 ESPYs were one for the books, with star athletes like Kevin Durant, Michael Phelps, Simone Biles and the New England Patriots taking home some of the top honors.
The last award of the night for Best Team went to the Golden State Warriors. But there were so many others who left the show Wednesday night holding a trophy.
Here are the winners below:
Breakthrough Athlete
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Record-Breaking Performance
Michael Phelps, most Olympic gold medals
Best Coach
Bob Hurley Sr.
Best Moment
Chicago Cubs
Best Game
Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl 51
Best Championship Performance
Kevin Durant, NBA Finals
Best Play
Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook, Playoff game against Dallas Cowboys
Best Female Athlete
Simone Biles
Best Male Athlete
Russell Westbrook, NBA
Best Team
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Best Upset
Mississippi State defeats Conneticut, NCAAW Final Four
Best NFL Player
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Best WNBA Player
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Best Male College Athlete
Deshaun Watson, Clemson NCAA football
Best Female College Athlete
Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball
Best Female Action Sports Athlete
Anna Gasser, snowboard
Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete
Michael Phelps, swimming
Best Male Athlete with a Disability
Steve Serio, wheelchair basketball
Best Female Athlete with a Disability
Becca Meyers, swimming
Best Comeback Athlete
Jordy Nelson, NFL
Best NHL
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Best MLB
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Best Driver
Lewis Hamilton
Best Male Action Sports Athlete
Mark McMorris
Best Fighter
Demetrious Johnson
Best Male Golfer
Sergio Garcia
Best Female Golfer
Ariya Jutanugarn
Best Male Tennis Player
Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player
Serena Williams
Best MLS Player
David Villa
Best Jockey
John Velazquez
Best Bowler
Jason Belmonte
