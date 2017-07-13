Thursday , 13 July 2017

2017 ESPYs: Complete winners list

By Jeanette Torres

Kohjiro Kinno / ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — The 2017 ESPYs were one for the books, with star athletes like Kevin Durant, Michael Phelps, Simone Biles and the New England Patriots taking home some of the top honors.

The last award of the night for Best Team went to the Golden State Warriors. But there were so many others who left the show Wednesday night holding a trophy.

Here are the winners below:

Breakthrough Athlete
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Record-Breaking Performance
Michael Phelps, most Olympic gold medals

Best Coach
Bob Hurley Sr.

Best Moment
Chicago Cubs

Best Game
Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl 51

Best Championship Performance
Kevin Durant, NBA Finals

Best Play
Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook, Playoff game against Dallas Cowboys

Best Female Athlete
Simone Biles

Best Male Athlete
Russell Westbrook, NBA

Best Team
Golden State Warriors, NBA

Best Upset
Mississippi State defeats Conneticut, NCAAW Final Four

Best NFL Player
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Best WNBA Player
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Best Male College Athlete
Deshaun Watson, Clemson NCAA football

Best Female College Athlete
Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball

Best Female Action Sports Athlete
Anna Gasser, snowboard

Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete
Michael Phelps, swimming

Best Male Athlete with a Disability
Steve Serio, wheelchair basketball

Best Female Athlete with a Disability
Becca Meyers, swimming

Best Comeback Athlete
Jordy Nelson, NFL

Best NHL
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Best MLB
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Best Driver
Lewis Hamilton

Best Male Action Sports Athlete
Mark McMorris

Best Fighter
Demetrious Johnson

Best Male Golfer
Sergio Garcia

Best Female Golfer
Ariya Jutanugarn

Best Male Tennis Player
Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player
Serena Williams

Best MLS Player
David Villa

Best Jockey
John Velazquez

Best Bowler
Jason Belmonte

