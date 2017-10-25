103-degree heat shatters World Series record

By KT

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — The heat is on in Los Angeles, and it has little to do with Game 1 of the World Series.

After the first inning of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles began, announcers at Dodger Stadium took a moment to inform fans of the current temperature of a blazing 103 degrees after 5 p.m.

The scorching temperature broke the all-time record for the hottest World Series game ever played. The previous record was a comparatively balmy 94 degrees in Phoenix during Game 6 of the 2001 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees.

Dodgers’ pitcher Clayton Kershaw opened the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series, throwing one pitch before the record 103-degree temperature was announced.

Game 2 will be played Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, and temperatures in southern California are expected to remain high. A notable drop in temperatures is expected to occur by Thursday and Friday.

