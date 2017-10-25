White House vows to implement Russia sanctions amid scrutiny over delay

By Louis Milman

SeanPavonePhoto/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Close to one month after the due date, the Trump administration has still not implemented the Russia sanctions that Congress passed nearly unanimously and Trump signed begrudgingly in August.

The law, which also targets Iran and North Korea, called on the Trump administration to identify which Russian intelligence and defense officials would be targeted before Oct. 1.

Despite the delay, the White House said Wednesday that it will implement the penalties.

“The Trump administration remains committed to holding Russia accountable — and has on a variety of fronts,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, citing in particular a “strongly worded statement” by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

“Treasury updated sanctions last month. The State Department’s portion is undergoing an interagency review and will be announced soon. I’d refer you to the State Department for additional information,” Sanders added.

That update from the Treasury Department was a formal first step to give the proper agencies the authority to designate individuals — but the agencies have yet to use that authority.

Since then, the State and Treasury Departments have been working on identifying the Russian individuals and entities to list under the new sanctions.

In particular, the two agencies are still working together to develop guidance for partner countries and private companies to help them avoid violating the new sanctions, State Department officials told ABC News. That’s what’s holding up implementation of sanctions, they say.

“We are being very careful to develop a guidance that companies need because there are business entities that need guidance,” Secretary of State Tillerson said on CNN on Oct. 15, adding, “We have every intention of implementing Congress’s intent.”

The former CEO of Exxon is keenly aware of the necessity of such guidance. In July, Exxon was slapped with fines by the Treasury Department for violating other Russia sanctions — while he was CEO.

The delays have engendered lots of questions and anger from members of Congress. Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Ben Cardin, D-Md. — top Republican and Democratic senators on foreign policy — called out the administration in a letter earlier this month, demanding answers for the delay.

“They’ve had plenty of time to get their act together,” they wrote on Oct. 11.

Sanction guidance doesn’t normally take this long to develop, either. A U.S. official told ABC News that the Iran portion of the law, which has an Oct. 31 date for implementation, is ready to take effect.

