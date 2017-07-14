White House to hire attorney Ty Cobb to manage Russia investigation response

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The White House plans to hire attorney Ty Cobb as part of its internal legal team to manage matters related to the ongoing investigations into Russian election interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.

The hiring, which has yet to be officially announced by the White House, was first reported by Bloomberg.

Cobb — a former federal prosecutor and partner at Washington, D.C., law firm Hogan Lovells, where he focuses on white-collar crime — will handle the administration’s media responses to the Russian meddling inquiries and coordinate with President Donald Trump’s outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz. The lawyer is said to be related to the deceased baseball Hall of Famer of the same name.

The attorney’s hiring comes in a week in which scrutiny of the Trump family’s involvement in the election interference efforts was invigorated by revelations that the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., agreed to a meeting in June 2016 with a Russian attorney he was told had incriminating information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. hired an attorney of his own, Alan Futerfas, earlier in the week.

