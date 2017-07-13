White House: Introduction of impeachment article 'ridiculous,' 'a political game at its worst'

By TJH

Credit: whitehouse.gov(WASHINGTON) — The White House brushed aside the effort Wednesday by two Democratic congressmen to introduce an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, calling the attempt “ridiculous.”

The resolution introduced by Reps. Al Green, D-Texas, and Brad Sherman, D-Calif., is based on one passed by the House in 1974 related to obstruction of justice as it pertained to then-President Richard Nixon. The article claims Trump “sought to use his authority to hinder and cause the termination” of the investigation into Russian election interference and the possibility of collusion with the Trump campaign.

“I think that is utterly and completely ridiculous and a political game at its worst,” said White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Wednesday’s press briefing. She did not add any additional comment.

Sherman recognized the improbability of Trump’s impeachment at this point, saying in a statement that it is “a very long road,” but expressed hope that the resolution “will inspire an ‘intervention’ in the White House.”

“If impeachment is real, if they actually see articles, perhaps we will see incompetency replaced by care,” said Sherman in the statement. “Perhaps uncontrollable impulses will be controlled. And perhaps the danger our nation faces will be ameliorated.”

