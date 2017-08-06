Vacationing Trump greets wedding guests at his New Jersey golf club

By Suzie Liu

Saul Loeb/Getty Images(BEDMINSTER, N.J.) — Guests attending a wedding Saturday at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey bumped into one of the club’s most notable members: President Trump, who is spending his 17-day working vacation at the Bedminster property.

“Everyone having a good time?” Trump, flashing a thumbs-up, asked a group of guests as he posed for selfies.

After snapping selfies, the president — wearing his signature “Make America Great Again” red baseball cap — then headed toward a golf cart.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump defended his time at Bedminster, tweeting that it was “not a vacation.”

Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation – meetings and calls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017



